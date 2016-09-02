Social Security Q&A Medicare: 65, not ready to retire

Q: I'm 65, not ready to retire, but I want to apply for my Medicare coverage. How can I do that?
A: The easiest and most convenient way is to apply online! Use our online application to sign up for Medicare. It takes less than 10 minutes. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you're done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if we need more information. You'll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It's convenient, quick, and easy. There's no need to drive to a local Social Security office or wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. Get started today at www.socialsecurity.gov/medicareonly.
(This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.)
