Book Groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
July: No meeting
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.
July 18: “Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month.
July 16: “The Man Who Loved Children” by Christina Stead
▪ Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.
June 28: “The Bear and the Nightingale” by Katherine Arden
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
June 28: “Circling the Sun” by Paula McLain
July 26: “The True Tails of Baker and Taylor” by Jan Louch
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
July 5: “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance
Aug. 2: “My Own Two Feet” by Beverly Cleary
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month.
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.
