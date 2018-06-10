This cat loves to ride on a paddleboard

Sara Holliday of Sandy Point, a beachfront community west of Ferndale, Washington, says her cat Jingles likes to go for rides on her stand-up paddleboard.
Jim Donaldson
USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

Food & Wine

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h