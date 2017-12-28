Bridge in the Tri-Cities: We’ve come a long way

Dealer:
South
Vul:
None
♠: AKQT43
♥: void
♦: KQ42
♣: K84
♠: J76
♠: 952
♥: AT8
♥: QJ653
♦: 765
♦: J9
♣: QT97
♣: 652
♠: 8
♥: K9742
♦: AT83
♣: AJ3
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1H
P
1S
P
2D
P
3C
P
4C
P
5H
P
5N
P
7D
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Ace of hearts
I have seen the skill of the players increase at a steady rate since I started writing this column six years ago. I conclude with this deal from a recent game. I was South, and when I bid and made a grand slam; I thought that I had received a top score.
The Bidding: I opened with 1H in the south seat. Partner bid 1S and I showed my second suit by bidding 2D. 3C was an artificial bid forcing to game. I am not sure what my 4C bid was? Partner jumped to 5H, which was “Exclusion Blackwood” asking for my controls in all the suits except hearts. 5NT showed two key cards (the ace of diamonds and the ace of clubs) and partner ended the bidding at 7D.
The Play: The ace of hearts lead gave me my 13 th trick. I took six spades, four diamonds, two clubs and a heart. The contract is harder with a trump or a spade lead, but 13 tricks are there for the taking. Declarer can set up his 13 th trick by trumping hearts until the king of hearts is master, or by squeezing West in hearts and clubs.
What Happened? The hand was played six times. Four times 7D was bid and made and once 6NT made seven. The top for the board was 7S, doubled and making. My grand slam was an average board!
Finally: I am retiring from routine bridge commitments such as writing this column. I will continue to play. Many thanks to my loving wife, Kristie, who graciously proofed and improved my drafts. The Tri-City Herald staff helped and cooperated with me way beyond the call of duty. I wish all of you a Happy New Year, and may all of your finesses succeed.
