Anniversaries: Pat and Ken Jordan

Pat and Ken Jordan
Pat and Ken Jordan, of Richland, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration in Ft. Collins, Colo., in June. They will celebrate with Tri-City friends with a dinner at Anthony’s in Richland.
They met on a blind date in college and were married on June 29, 1957, in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Troy, N.Y. They moved to the Tri-City area in 1989 from Monroeville, Pa.
Pat is a graduate of Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. While living in Monroeville, she was named Monroeville Woman of the Year for her extensive volunteer work, including terms serving as presidents of the American Association of University Women, the Monroeville Library Board and the Forbes Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Pat is now active in Newcomers.
Ken received his doctorate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy. He served on the Planning Commission and the Gateway School Board in Monroeville while holding a series of management positions with Westinghouse Electric. In Richland, he served six-year terms on the Hope Home and Catholic Family and Child Services Boards. He retired in 1994 from Westinghouse Hanford, where he was Director of Environment, Safety, Health and Quality Assurance. Subsequently he earned the certified financial planning designation and worked for Petersen Hastings Investment Management, retiring in 2005.
Pat and Ken are members of Christ the King Catholic Church, where they serve as usher-greeters at mass. They have traveled extensively, mostly through cruises, visiting all continents except Antarctica.
They have five children: Larry and Jill Jordan of Arlington, Texas; Greg and Anne Jordan of Ft. Collins, Colo.; Karen and Dave Iseminger of Coatesville, Pa.; Lynn and Tom Fritz of Nashville, Tenn.; and Nancy and Dave Davies of Caledonia, Ontario, Canada.
They have 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Those submitting photos to the Herald for publication are representing that they are the photographer or have the photographer’s permission to submit the photo. Also, by submitting the photo for publication, they are granting permission to the Herald to reprint the photo in any format. Please note that announcements run on a first-come, first-served and space available basis.
Comments