Mid-Columbia book clubs

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
(7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.
(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)
July 19: The Train to Crystal City: FDR’s Secret Exchange Program by Jan Jarboe Russell
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
(6:30 p.m. third Monday of month)
July 17: Candide by Voltaire
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter for location, 509-420-4811.
(1 p.m. third Thursday of the month)
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
(7 p.m. last Thursday of the month)
June 29: A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
(10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month)
July 27: The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
(1 p.m. first Thursday of the month)
July 6: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
(7 p.m. first Friday of the month)
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
(6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)
