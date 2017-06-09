Mid-Columbia book groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
(7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)
June: A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.
(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)
June 21: Ordinary Grace by William Kent Kreuger
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month
June 19: Astoria by Peter Stark
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter for location, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
June 15: This meeting will be to select books for next year and to have lunch.
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
June 29: A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
June 22: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
July 6: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
