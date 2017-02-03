One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

Watch as a litter of kittens pop out of the hollow trunk of one of the Live oaks on Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.

Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear introduces a new delivery system from Amazon that is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Prime Air has the potential to enhance Amazon the services by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.

Halloween by the numbers

Americans are set to spend more on Halloween this year than in recent years. But what are we spending $8.4 billion on? Music: Spooky Ride by Twin Musicom is licensed under a creative commons attribution.

