One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.