Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear introduces a new delivery system from Amazon that is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Prime Air has the potential to enhance Amazon the services by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.
As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.
Americans are set to spend more on Halloween this year than in recent years. But what are we spending $8.4 billion on? Music: Spooky Ride by Twin Musicom is licensed under a creative commons attribution.
Baby elephant Ajabu and his mom recently made their public debut together at the Dallas Zoo in Texas. At birth, Ajabu weighed 175 pounds and stood about 3 feet tall, with a tiny trunk just over a foot long, according to the zoo. A constant ball of energy, Ajabu enjoys “sparring” with tree branches, pushing his favorite ball around, and exploring with his trunk, which he recently discovered makes noises when he’s excited.
In the early hours of July 4th, Ruth Greene of Pasco was the first to arrive at the scene of a car crash. Brian Zacharias had sustained major injuries, including a mangled left leg bleeding profusely. Ruth used a belt as a tourniquet and held on until the Emergency Medical Team loaded Brian into the ambulance. He lost his leg, but the Pendleton man credits Ruth with saving his life. The two met again in October.