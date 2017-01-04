Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.
Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Dallas Zoo's baby elephant explores habitat with mom

Baby elephant Ajabu and his mom recently made their public debut together at the Dallas Zoo in Texas. At birth, Ajabu weighed 175 pounds and stood about 3 feet tall, with a tiny trunk just over a foot long, according to the zoo. A constant ball of energy, Ajabu enjoys “sparring” with tree branches, pushing his favorite ball around, and exploring with his trunk, which he recently discovered makes noises when he’s excited.

Pendleton man with an amputated leg reunites with rescuer from July car wreck

In the early hours of July 4th, Ruth Greene of Pasco was the first to arrive at the scene of a car crash. Brian Zacharias had sustained major injuries, including a mangled left leg bleeding profusely. Ruth used a belt as a tourniquet and held on until the Emergency Medical Team loaded Brian into the ambulance. He lost his leg, but the Pendleton man credits Ruth with saving his life. The two met again in October.

