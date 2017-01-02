Your park and your island

The National Park Service roster of 413 parks, monuments, historic sites, historical parks, memorials, recreation areas, rivers, parkways, seashores, lakeshores, battlefields, military parks, reserves and trails includes more far-flung islands than most Americans realize.
Among the full-fledged parks on islands:
American Samoa National Park. Added in 1988. Acreage: about 9,500 acres on Tutuila and neighboring islands, plus about 4,000 acres of coral reefs. www.nps.gov/npsa
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Island. Added in 1916. Acreage: 323,431. Active volcanic site. www.nps.gov/havo
Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii. Added in 1960. Acreage: 33,265. Dormant 10,023-foot volcano. www.nps.gov/hale
Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida. Added in 1992. Acreage: 64,701. About 70 miles west of Key West. Nineteenth century military fort with underwater nature trail and shipwreck sites. www.nps.gov/drto
Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands. Added in 1956. Acreage: 14,948. Caribbean island with plantation history. Includes most of the island of St. John and almost all of neighboring Hassel Island. www.nps.gov/viis
OTHER FAR-FLUNG NPS UNITS:
San Juan National Historic Site, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Added in 1949. Acreage: 75. Island fortress. www.nps.gov/saju
War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Aan, Guam. Added in 1978. Acreage: 2,030. Battle site, gun emplacements and trenches. www.nps.gov/wapa
American Memorial Park, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. Added in 1978. Acreage: 133. Commemorates Americans and Marianas people killed during World War II. www.nps.gov/amme
