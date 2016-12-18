Salmonella in a food powder plant adds up to 13 recalls (so far) of popular products

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

2:14 Behind the scenes: How to photograph a monitor lizard

2:58 Allison Long’s photographs of The 12 Strays of Christmas

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities