FDA warns parents to stop using teething tablets, gels associated with 10 deaths

The Food and Drug Administration said consumers should not use homeopathic gels and tablets that have been linked to infant deaths and illness.
Children were found to be exhibiting symptoms similar to poisoning from belladonna, which has been used as both a poison and a medicine. A report of a child having a seizure after consuming the products led to an FDA investigation which found other cases where children experienced fever, vomiting, sleepiness, tremor, shortness of breath and agitation.
The FDA said parents should immediately seek medical care if their child is experiencing any of those symptoms after using homeopathic tablets or gels. The administration does not approve the products for safety or efficiency, and said their health benefits have not been proven.
“Teething can be managed without prescription or over-the-counter remedies,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “We recommend parents and caregivers not give homeopathic teething tablets and gels to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”
In 2010, the FDA issued a safety alert about homeopathic teething tablets sold by Hyland’s. The manufacturer issued a recall.
CVS has stopped selling the products, as has Hyland’s. It claimed the products were safe to use but it was deferring to the FDA and discontinued the teething medicines.
"Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA,” Hyland’s said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging – and rewarding – role of raising your children."
