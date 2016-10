A medium-sized bear was able to crawl into a Subaru in Jefferson County, Colo., and locked itself in. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they noticed fog on the windows, which meant the bear had been in the vehicle for a while. The bear destroyed much of the vehicle's interior, having ripped off the door panels. Authorities are unsure how the bear managed to open the door, crawl inside and close the door again by itself. Eventually, the deputies were able to manually open the back hatch of the Subaru and release the bear.