Moms Gear: Backyard fire pit offers great opportunity for making s'mores with your kids

Moms or dads wanting to enjoy evenings outdoors with their kids this fall may want to try out the steel Garden Treasures fire pit in their back or sideyard. This fire pit is easy to put together, taking about 20 minutes or less, and just requires a Phillips screwdriver to be able to screw the four legs onto the bottom of the fire bowl and then the support ring onto the back of the legs.
All of the screws come with the fire pit, but may take extra elbow grease to get in. After the legs and the support ring are on, the charcoal grid can be placed on top in the center of the fire bowl. Of course, this grid is meant to hold firewood or fire logs and not for grilling hot dogs or anything else, as tempting as this may be. One log alone could be enough to create the flames necessary for warmth or for toasting marshmallows. (Tip: To create the best s'mores ever, try Nutella instead of hard chocolate. It is a great compliment to a warm marshmallow).
This particular fire pit should not be set on a wooden patio and is painted with high-temperature paint. It is 35 inches wide and 35 inches deep, but 19.3 inches high. It comes with a screen hook, a screen, and a protective cover to help keep out rain and dust when not in use. Many of the other fire pits we looked at did not offer a protective cover. Our kids loved the fire pit for the backyard experience it created, but we'll definitely be looking for fire logs that let off less smoke and less campfire scent than the ones we purchased. The fire pit, available for $79.00 through lowes.com, comes with a one-year limited warranty.
