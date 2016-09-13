Eat All About It: Sept. 17 Taco Sprint to help Boys & Girls Clubs

Until there’s a taco truck on every corner, Pasco has the next best thing: A Taco Sprint charity event that blends community and all things taco.
The second taco crawl is from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton County. The original two-week event in May raised $4,000 for the club.
For the upcoming event, Taco Sprinters can buy punch cards in advance, then redeem them for tacos from the six participating vendors: El Paraiso, Diamantes, Don Antonio’s, La Barata, El Torito and Taqueria Mexico.
In addition, Don Antonio’s plans a beer and margarita garden, with proceeds earmarked to the club.
Participants are encouraged to interact with their fellow Taco Sprinters on social media by posting taco selfies and making taco memes. Follow the Pasco Taco Sprint on Facebook or on Twitter.
The punch cards cost $10 and can be ordered online or bought at Don Antonio’s, 528 W. Clark St. A map to the participating vendors will be provided with the cards.
The event is organized by Pasco’s Taco Crawl Committee. Its motto: Because Tacos!
Rosy’s Diner closes
Rosy’s Ice Cream & Diner, a popular treat stop just steps from Richland’s Columbia River waterfront, has apparently closed for good.
Rosy’s closed in August and was supposed to re-open Sept. 1 following a reorganization, according to a now-deleted Facebook post. Instead of re-opening, the restaurant’s furnishings and equipment have been removed from its space on Bradley Boulevard, near Richland’s Hampton Inn.
Rosy’s owner Blake Hendon indicated that the business was strapped in a modest request for $320 on a GoFundMe campaign. Hendon wrote that he bought the business in November 2015, but did not have a much capital to survive.
He indicated that he would have to close the restaurant if he could not make needed updates. As of Monday, the campaign had raised $120.
River Walk Village Investments, Rosy’s Spokane-based landlord, said the diner remains a tenant.
The Washington Department of Revenue has filed three liens against Rosy’s for delinquent taxes. The liens total $24,504. The department cannot confirm if any payments have been made, but notes the liens are removed when debts are settled.
The telephone number for Rosy’s has been disconnected and attempts to reach Hendon through social media accounts were unsuccessful.
