4-year-old girl donates Barbie car of own gifts to house fire victims

New toys are pretty much the most exciting thing that can happen to a 4-year-old, but Becca VanZyll was set on sharing hers.
The West Michigan girl drove a Barbie car full of gifts that had been intended for her to donate to neighbors down the street. The Walker-Vu family lost their home in Hudsonville, along with everything inside, in the blaze.
Becca wanted to help the three Walker-Vu girls who had their own toys and clothes destroyed. The girls’ grandmother became emotional when she saw the 4-year-old’s moving gesture.
“I cried, I got teared up," Sue Walker told Fox17. "It was unbelievable, for the little girl to donate her own toys and items of hers to three little girls that she doesn’t even know. She’s a special little girl."
Money is being raised for the family on a GoFundMe page.
