Births

August 26, 2016 6:56 PM

Mid-Columbia births for Aug. 27

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

MCCRAIG — Melissa, Kennewick, girl, Aug. 5.

MOHAMED FAHMI — Lawahiz and Abdelazim Hashim, Kennewick, girl, Aug. 6.

MILLER — Meggan and Tyson Evosevich, Kennewick, boy, Aug. 7.

SCHAFER — Katie and Zachery, Odessa, boy, Aug. 9.

LABELLE — Michelle and Miguel Campos, Richland, boy, Aug. 10.

BAMFORD — Andrea and Michael Schramm, Pasco, girl, Aug. 11.

SANDERS — Doris and Travis, Richland, girl, Aug. 11.

VELASQUEZ — Leeandra and Alex Sandoval, Prosser, girl, Aug. 11.

ROSENKRANZ — Rebecca and Travis Ridley, West Richland, boy, Aug. 11.

BRUCE — Jill and Derek, Lewiston, Idaho, boy, Aug. 11.

Births

