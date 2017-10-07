Mid-Columbia births published Oct. 7

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland
WHIPPLE — Therese and Andrew Parker, Benton City, girl, Sept. 9.
VARGAS — Jessica and Esteban Lopez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 21.
HARO — Yazmin and Marco, Pasco, boy, Sept. 22.
GUTIERREZ — Kortney and Wilmer, Connell, girl, Sept. 25.
VALENCIA — Margarita and Sergio Oleguera, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 26.
DELAMORA — Maria and Ramon Escareno, Pasco, girl, Sept. 26.
WHITE — Nicole, Pasco, girl, Sept. 27.
BURKHART — Jewelle and Brenton, Prosser, girl, Sept. 27.
KLUG — Kayla and Josh, Burbank, girl, Sept. 27.
BACA CARBAJAL — Blanca, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.
JOB — Heather and Alex, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 28.
Trios Health, Kennewick
PLEMMONS — Sarah and Alex, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 27.
OAKLEY — Valerie and Andy, Pasco, boy, Sept. 27.
MACOUZET — Abigail and Pablo, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.
URSUA — Elena and Andres Ramirez-Allende, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.
SWENSON — Kayla and Scott, Pasco, boy, Sept. 29.
WHISTOCKEN-LYDEN — Raven and Lucas Morley, West Richland, boy, Sept. 30.
KUON — Nyaitang and Puok Bandak, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.
SIFUENTEZ — Katrina and Zachery, Pasco, girl, Sept. 30.
VASQUEZ-BORJAS — Alexxis and Eduardo Lopez, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.
HOLCOMB — Amanda and Aaron, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.
TROUT-CASSANO — Claire and Anthony Cassano, Pasco, boy, Oct. 1.
HOLLOMAN — Tiffany and Zavier Paredes, Pullman, girl, Oct. 2.
MARTINEZ — Silvia and Eduardo Aguilar, Kennewick, girl, Oct. 2.
GARZA — Noelia and Isaac Rodriguez, Kennewick, boy, Oct. 2.
Sunnyside Community Hospital
NORIEGA — Maria and Matthew Newlum, Sunnyside, girl, Sept. 30.
