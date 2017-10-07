Births

Mid-Columbia births published Oct. 7

October 07, 2017 1:20 PM

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

WHIPPLE — Therese and Andrew Parker, Benton City, girl, Sept. 9.

VARGAS — Jessica and Esteban Lopez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 21.

HARO — Yazmin and Marco, Pasco, boy, Sept. 22.

GUTIERREZ — Kortney and Wilmer, Connell, girl, Sept. 25.

VALENCIA — Margarita and Sergio Oleguera, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 26.

DELAMORA — Maria and Ramon Escareno, Pasco, girl, Sept. 26.

WHITE — Nicole, Pasco, girl, Sept. 27.

BURKHART — Jewelle and Brenton, Prosser, girl, Sept. 27.

KLUG — Kayla and Josh, Burbank, girl, Sept. 27.

BACA CARBAJAL — Blanca, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.

JOB — Heather and Alex, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 28.

Trios Health, Kennewick

PLEMMONS — Sarah and Alex, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 27.

OAKLEY — Valerie and Andy, Pasco, boy, Sept. 27.

MACOUZET — Abigail and Pablo, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.

URSUA — Elena and Andres Ramirez-Allende, Pasco, boy, Sept. 28.

SWENSON — Kayla and Scott, Pasco, boy, Sept. 29.

WHISTOCKEN-LYDEN — Raven and Lucas Morley, West Richland, boy, Sept. 30.

KUON — Nyaitang and Puok Bandak, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.

SIFUENTEZ — Katrina and Zachery, Pasco, girl, Sept. 30.

VASQUEZ-BORJAS — Alexxis and Eduardo Lopez, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.

HOLCOMB — Amanda and Aaron, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 30.

TROUT-CASSANO — Claire and Anthony Cassano, Pasco, boy, Oct. 1.

HOLLOMAN — Tiffany and Zavier Paredes, Pullman, girl, Oct. 2.

MARTINEZ — Silvia and Eduardo Aguilar, Kennewick, girl, Oct. 2.

GARZA — Noelia and Isaac Rodriguez, Kennewick, boy, Oct. 2.

Sunnyside Community Hospital

NORIEGA — Maria and Matthew Newlum, Sunnyside, girl, Sept. 30.

  Comments  

