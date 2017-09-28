Births

Mid-Columbia births published Sept. 28

September 28, 2017 6:07 PM

Good Shepherd, Hermiston

KESTLER — Ginger and CJ, Irrigon, boy, Sept. 7.

DIAZ LOPEZ — Sandra and Miguel Rua, Boardman, girl, Sept. 8.

SCHRANZ — Sara and Richard, Boardman, boy, Sept. 8.

DIAZ BARRIGA — Aurora and Victor Arteaga, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 10.

RECTOR — Jaime and Daniel, Irrigon, girl, Sept. 11.

JUAN — Magdalena and Gilberto, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 12.

Trios Health, Kennewick

BARNES — Lindsay and Matthew, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.

MONTEJANO MENDEZ — Maria and Efrain Diaz Garivo, Pasco, boy, Sept. 11.

KILDUFF — Erin and Sam, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 11.

WALLETTE — Hyeran and Ross, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 12.

SHEARER — Sierrah and Austin Sweet, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 13.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

MORALES — Sara and Victor Altamirano, Pasco, boy, Sept. 4.

GONZALEZ — Amber and David, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 4.

OLVERA — Flor and Antonio Diaz, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 6.

VARGAS — Diana, Pasco, boy, Sept. 8.

HILLE — Riley and Erik, Ritzville, boy, Sept. 8.

ELSBERRY — Christina and Tyler Strohl, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 9.

STURZA — Jacqueline and Tyson, Connell, boy, Sept. 9.

CORKE — Chandal, West Richland, girl, Sept. 9.

TORRES — Niomie, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.

SELTZ — Courtney and Drew Kraai, West Richland, girl, Sept. 10.

ANTONSON — Brianna and Shae French, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 11.

WILLIS — Melissa and David, Kennewick boy, Sept. 11.

BROWN — Sandra and Calvin, Pasco, girl, Sept. 11.

RENINGER — Kristen and Patrick, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 12.

GARCIA — Yeimi and Hugo Hernandez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 12.

CAMPOS — Elizabeth and Josiah Duvauchelle, Pasco, girl, Sept. 12.

ABLEMONA — Hadil and Wesley, Richland, boy, Sept. 12.

VAN SLYKE — Tiffany and Nick, Pasco, boy, Sept. 12.

DANNER — Kaytlan and Justin, Benton City, boy, Sept. 13.

TSYMBAL — Jennifer and Sergiy, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 14.

BROWN — Brandi and Brock, Richland, boy, Sept. 14.

OROZCO — Ana, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 15.

MCCLEARY — Naomi and Kyle Straalsund, Richland, girl, Sept. 15.

MCKINNY — Elyse and Jake, Richland, boy, Sept. 16.

WILKERSON — Kelsie and Christopher Nino, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 16.

MCSHANE — Sharae and Jason, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 17.

FLIPPINS — Ashley and Jeff, Burbank, boy, Sept. 17.

BATES — Mary and Evan, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 18.

VALDEZ — Venezia and Saul Martinez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 18.

RAND — Stephanie and Michael Alvard, Sunnyside, boy, Sept. 18.

MURADANES — Monica and Anthony Lind, Richland, boy, Sept. 19.

ROTTINGHAUS — Brittney and Martin Rivera, Pasco, girl, Sept. 20.

DUVURA — Amrutha and Ramakrishna Tipireddy, Richland, boy, Sept. 20.

GARCIA — Alycia and Isaiah Simiano, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 20.

VALENTIN — Ana Rosa and Gerardo Banagan, Connell, girl, Sept. 21.

SEGROVES — Tori, Richland, girl, Sept. 22.

KUNKEL — Kirsten and Isaac Towne, Pasco, boy, Sept. 22.

