Mid-Columbia births published Sept. 28

Good Shepherd, Hermiston
KESTLER — Ginger and CJ, Irrigon, boy, Sept. 7.
DIAZ LOPEZ — Sandra and Miguel Rua, Boardman, girl, Sept. 8.
SCHRANZ — Sara and Richard, Boardman, boy, Sept. 8.
DIAZ BARRIGA — Aurora and Victor Arteaga, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 10.
RECTOR — Jaime and Daniel, Irrigon, girl, Sept. 11.
JUAN — Magdalena and Gilberto, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 12.
Trios Health, Kennewick
BARNES — Lindsay and Matthew, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.
MONTEJANO MENDEZ — Maria and Efrain Diaz Garivo, Pasco, boy, Sept. 11.
KILDUFF — Erin and Sam, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 11.
WALLETTE — Hyeran and Ross, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 12.
SHEARER — Sierrah and Austin Sweet, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 13.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland
MORALES — Sara and Victor Altamirano, Pasco, boy, Sept. 4.
GONZALEZ — Amber and David, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 4.
OLVERA — Flor and Antonio Diaz, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 6.
VARGAS — Diana, Pasco, boy, Sept. 8.
HILLE — Riley and Erik, Ritzville, boy, Sept. 8.
ELSBERRY — Christina and Tyler Strohl, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 9.
STURZA — Jacqueline and Tyson, Connell, boy, Sept. 9.
CORKE — Chandal, West Richland, girl, Sept. 9.
TORRES — Niomie, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.
SELTZ — Courtney and Drew Kraai, West Richland, girl, Sept. 10.
ANTONSON — Brianna and Shae French, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 11.
WILLIS — Melissa and David, Kennewick boy, Sept. 11.
BROWN — Sandra and Calvin, Pasco, girl, Sept. 11.
RENINGER — Kristen and Patrick, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 12.
GARCIA — Yeimi and Hugo Hernandez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 12.
CAMPOS — Elizabeth and Josiah Duvauchelle, Pasco, girl, Sept. 12.
ABLEMONA — Hadil and Wesley, Richland, boy, Sept. 12.
VAN SLYKE — Tiffany and Nick, Pasco, boy, Sept. 12.
DANNER — Kaytlan and Justin, Benton City, boy, Sept. 13.
TSYMBAL — Jennifer and Sergiy, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 14.
BROWN — Brandi and Brock, Richland, boy, Sept. 14.
OROZCO — Ana, Hermiston, girl, Sept. 15.
MCCLEARY — Naomi and Kyle Straalsund, Richland, girl, Sept. 15.
MCKINNY — Elyse and Jake, Richland, boy, Sept. 16.
WILKERSON — Kelsie and Christopher Nino, Hermiston, boy, Sept. 16.
MCSHANE — Sharae and Jason, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 17.
FLIPPINS — Ashley and Jeff, Burbank, boy, Sept. 17.
BATES — Mary and Evan, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 18.
VALDEZ — Venezia and Saul Martinez, Pasco, girl, Sept. 18.
RAND — Stephanie and Michael Alvard, Sunnyside, boy, Sept. 18.
MURADANES — Monica and Anthony Lind, Richland, boy, Sept. 19.
ROTTINGHAUS — Brittney and Martin Rivera, Pasco, girl, Sept. 20.
DUVURA — Amrutha and Ramakrishna Tipireddy, Richland, boy, Sept. 20.
GARCIA — Alycia and Isaiah Simiano, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 20.
VALENTIN — Ana Rosa and Gerardo Banagan, Connell, girl, Sept. 21.
SEGROVES — Tori, Richland, girl, Sept. 22.
KUNKEL — Kirsten and Isaac Towne, Pasco, boy, Sept. 22.
