Births

June 11, 2017 4:13 PM

Mid-Columbia births for June 11

Trios Health, Kennewick

PUENTE — Martha and Fabian Patricio, Pasco, girl, June 5.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

GRANRUD — Michelle and Cody, Richland, girl, May 30.

WAGNER — Katie and Ross, Richland, girl, June 1.

FORD-CABEZAS — Alexas and Devon Veliz, Pasco, girl, June 1.

AMEZCUA — Maria and Gustavo Serratos, Pasco, girl, June 2.

BAKER — Sarah and Cod Beenken, Pasco, girl, June 2.

GLASS — Joslyn and Joshua, Pasco, girl, June 2.

JADIDI — Genifer and Shahram, Kennewick, girl, June 2.

SANCHEZ — Yugoslavia and Euladio Lua, Grandview, boy, June 3.

HAMILTON — Jessica and Sam, Kennewick, boy, June 3.

GEORGE — Courtney and Trevis, Pasco, girl, June 3.

LAFRENIERE — Coleen and Nathan, Kennewick, boy, June 3.

MOKLER — Vanessa and Michael, Richland, girl, June 5.

