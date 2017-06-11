Mid-Columbia births for June 11

Trios Health, Kennewick
PUENTE — Martha and Fabian Patricio, Pasco, girl, June 5.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland
GRANRUD — Michelle and Cody, Richland, girl, May 30.
WAGNER — Katie and Ross, Richland, girl, June 1.
FORD-CABEZAS — Alexas and Devon Veliz, Pasco, girl, June 1.
AMEZCUA — Maria and Gustavo Serratos, Pasco, girl, June 2.
BAKER — Sarah and Cod Beenken, Pasco, girl, June 2.
GLASS — Joslyn and Joshua, Pasco, girl, June 2.
JADIDI — Genifer and Shahram, Kennewick, girl, June 2.
SANCHEZ — Yugoslavia and Euladio Lua, Grandview, boy, June 3.
HAMILTON — Jessica and Sam, Kennewick, boy, June 3.
GEORGE — Courtney and Trevis, Pasco, girl, June 3.
LAFRENIERE — Coleen and Nathan, Kennewick, boy, June 3.
MOKLER — Vanessa and Michael, Richland, girl, June 5.
