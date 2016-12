Mid-Columbia births for Dec. 4

Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

Judge calls killings by Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez heinous during sentencing

Husband of kidnap and murder victim speaks out after court hearing in Kennewick.

1:23