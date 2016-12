Mid-Columbia births for Dec. 3

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense Pause

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

0:59 Cadet candidates participate in Physical Agility Test

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:48 Judge calls killings by Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez heinous during sentencing

1:46 Husband of kidnap and murder victim speaks out after court hearing in Kennewick.

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

0:58 'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams

1:09 Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation camps out for #GivingTuesday