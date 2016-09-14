Births

September 14, 2016 7:13 PM

Mid-Columbia births for Sept. 15

Trios Health, Kennewick

SALAZAR — Melissa and Israel Luna, Pasco, boy, Sept. 5.

BELL — Cory and Chaz Seidl, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 7.

LOCK — Aimee and Viseth, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 7.

CHAMBERS — Robyn and Ryan, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.

FAUL — Amber and Kevin Gray, Pasco, girl, Sept. 8.

HERRERA — Maria and Juan Pasos, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 8.

LANCE — Shawna and Corey Carpenter, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.

VALLE — Ashley and Jonathan Conley, Pasco, Sept. 8.

FLORES — Margarita and Miguel Carrillo-Hinojosa, Burbank, Sept. 9.

CHAVEZ — Chelsea and Fernando, Pasco, boy, Sept. 9.

MCCLELLAND — Cameo and Tyler Roberson, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 9.

MUNGUIA — Ana and Juan Ramos, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.

DOCKTER — Claire and Jeremy, Richland, boy, Sept. 12.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland

CONWAY — Katie and Patrick, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 7.

WRIGHT — Megan and Tammy Derouin, Richland, boy, Sept. 7.

ROMERO — Floricela and Eric, Burbank, girl, Sept. 8.

ROSCO — Cortney and Jeremy, Pasco, boy, Sept. 8.

AREVALO — Danielle and Kyle Pierce, Richland, girl, Sept. 8.

NIX — Kim and Dejay Lester, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.

WATKINS — Kristi and Todd, Grandview, boy, Sept. 8.

Births

