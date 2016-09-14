Mid-Columbia births for Sept. 15

Trios Health, Kennewick
SALAZAR — Melissa and Israel Luna, Pasco, boy, Sept. 5.
BELL — Cory and Chaz Seidl, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 7.
LOCK — Aimee and Viseth, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 7.
CHAMBERS — Robyn and Ryan, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.
FAUL — Amber and Kevin Gray, Pasco, girl, Sept. 8.
HERRERA — Maria and Juan Pasos, Kennewick, boy, Sept. 8.
LANCE — Shawna and Corey Carpenter, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.
VALLE — Ashley and Jonathan Conley, Pasco, Sept. 8.
FLORES — Margarita and Miguel Carrillo-Hinojosa, Burbank, Sept. 9.
CHAVEZ — Chelsea and Fernando, Pasco, boy, Sept. 9.
MCCLELLAND — Cameo and Tyler Roberson, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 9.
MUNGUIA — Ana and Juan Ramos, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 10.
DOCKTER — Claire and Jeremy, Richland, boy, Sept. 12.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland
CONWAY — Katie and Patrick, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 7.
WRIGHT — Megan and Tammy Derouin, Richland, boy, Sept. 7.
ROMERO — Floricela and Eric, Burbank, girl, Sept. 8.
ROSCO — Cortney and Jeremy, Pasco, boy, Sept. 8.
AREVALO — Danielle and Kyle Pierce, Richland, girl, Sept. 8.
NIX — Kim and Dejay Lester, Kennewick, girl, Sept. 8.
WATKINS — Kristi and Todd, Grandview, boy, Sept. 8.
