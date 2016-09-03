Anniversaries: Penny and George Paxton

Penny and George Paxton
Penny and George Paxton of Burbank will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 2 with friends and family at the Grange Hall in Burbank
They were married Aug. 29, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Benton City. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for 49 years.
Penny has worked for Battelle Northwest, sold Tupperware and retired in 2010 as an administrative assistant for the Port of Pasco at the Tri-Cities Airport.
George served in the Marine Corps from 1963-67. He started work at Boise Cascade in 1969 and retired from there in 2009.
They attend First Baptist Church in Burbank and have been members of the Burbank Grange 630 since 1973.
They have two children, Steven (Regina) Paxton and Brenda (Terry) Houser, all of Burbank.
They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
