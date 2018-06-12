Need help with grief, pain? Kennewick group is offering classes

Chaplaincy Health Care is offering classes in June to help people deal with grief and pain.
"Understanding Grief: An Introduction" runs from 10 a.m. to noon June 16 at the Chaplaincy office at 1480 Fowler St., Kennewick. The class is for grieving adults. To register, call 509-783-7416, ext. 1066
A "Soul Injury Program" is at 5:30 p.m .June 14 at the Chaplaincy office. The class helps people learn to "re-own and re-home scattered pieces of self," a news release said. Two continuing education credits available for $12. To register, call 509-783-6243 or email wandak@chaplaincyhealthcare.org.
