Anniversaries: Barbara and John Cunningham

Barbara and John Cunningham, of Richland, recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
They were married March 12, 1955, in Chisholm, Minn. Barbara’s father, a Lutheran minister, conducted the ceremony.
They moved to Richland in 1961 after John left the U.S. Marines.
Barbara was a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota with a degree in social work. She worked as a counselor at the Richland Mental Health Center for a number of years.
John worked at Hanford for 32 years, retiring from Battelle in 1993.
They are both enjoying retirement.
They have one one son, Jim Cunningham of Richland.
