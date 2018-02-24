Anniversaries: Gloria and Robert Gier

Gloria and Robert Gier, of Kennewick, celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1 with a pizza party at 4th Base Pizza and Wingz in downtown Kennewick.
They were married on Feb. 1, 1942, with a justice of the peace in San Jose, Calif., and then later renewed their vows at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
They have lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
Gloria worked as a lab assistant at the Hanford area in 1944 before going to work in her mother’s dress shop, Mode O’Day, in downtown Kennewick. She was a farmer’s wife and volunteered at the Methodist Church in Finley, and polling booths in Finley.
Robert served in the U.S. Marines, and then went to work at Hanford as a timekeeper, and at Ice Harbor and Lower Monumental dams as a pay master and personnel manager. He was a farmer and orchardist of Horse Heaven Orchards, where he grew many different types of fruit and alfalfa. He was the owner of H.H.O. Inc., a construction firm and the Hayloft Tavern in Kennewick and other taverns in surrounding areas.
They have enjoyed dancing, skiing, bowling and playing pool.
They have four children, Greg and Joy Gier of Pasco; Randy and Lisa Gier of Kennewick; Kenny and Tonja Wayman of Kennewick; and the late Sandra and Allen Stearns.
They have nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchilden and seven great-great grandchildren.
