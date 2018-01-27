Anniversary: Jackie and Ted Johnson

Jackie and Ted Johnson will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at 1 p.m. on March 4 at the Holiday Inn Express in Pasco.
They were married on Jan. 22, 1953, in Kennewick. They grew up in the Mid-Columbia and then returned in 1963.
Jackie was a Pasco Public Schools secretary, retiring in 1996. She was active with the Pasco 1st United Methodist Church for over 40 years and is now a member of Riverview United Methodist Church and a member on two senior bowling leagues.
Ted worked for the railroad during high school, was a member of the U.S. Air Force and Air Force reserves, Boeing, AMF and the City of Pasco Engineering Department. He retired in 1991 from the City of Pasco. He was involved with Purple Sage Riders/Back Country Horsemen and is a current member on two senior bowling leagues.
They have three children, Michele (Bob) Collins of Kennewick, Roger (JoAnn) Johnson of Pasco and Debi (James) Valenzuela of Liberty Lake.
They have eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
