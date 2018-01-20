Pat and Ed Revell of Richland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Anthony’s Restaurant in Richland on Dec. 28, 2016. In April of 2017 they continued their celebration with a tour throughout Italy and recently returned from a visit to Morocco.
They were married on Dec. 30, 1966, in St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ketchikan, Alaska. They moved to Richland in 1985.
Pat worked for the Kennewick School District as a school nurse and for the Richland School District as the Special Programs School Nurse for 20 years before retiring in 2006. She has been active through the years with Richland Newcomers, Council for Children, School Nurse Organization of WA, and All Saints Episcopal Church. She was appointed to the OSPI Special Education Advisory Council representing student health concerns and served for many years. When in Nevada, she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and camp nurse for several years.
Ed worked for Bonneville Power Administration, capping a 36-year career with the federal government. He was awarded the Federal Employee Volunteer of the Year for BPA. Then he worked for Benton PUD as Director of Retail Services until his retirement in 2006. He served on the Richland City Council for six years and then continued as a member of the Richland Utilities Advisory Commission for several years. Ed has been an active member of local Rotary organizations including President of Pasco-Kennewick Rotary and as a P-K Rotarian of the Year. He guided Boy Scouts of America troops in Las Vegas and Richland, supported students through the local MESA programs and WSU School of Nursing, mentored fellow employees through BPA, supported outreach through All Saints Episcopal Church and works to promote the local REACH interpretive museum. As President of the Mid-Columbia Symphony, he helped lead the symphony through a difficult financial period.
Pat and Ed have traveled extensively throughout the world to over 50 countries and six continents.
They have two children, Scott (Kym) Revell, of Richland, and Susan (Matt) Elias, of Lynnwood.
They have three grandchildren.
