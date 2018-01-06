Ann and David Brandes of Kennewick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23 with a family dinner at Anthony’s Homeport in Richland.
They were married on Dec. 12, 1967, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Portland. They moved to the Mid-Columbia in 1979.
Ann was a stay-at-home mom and volunteered for the Jason Lee Elementary PTA, and then became PTA president. She helped with the school carnival and Santa’s workshop, and was a cook at Camp Wooten. She has run a daycare, was an assistant manager at Fabricland in Richland, and then worked at Kriste’s in Kennewick. Ann became a para-professional with the Richland School District and, during this time, received the Christa McAuliffe Award for Excellence in Education. When they moved to Maple Valley, she worked for the Kent School District as a para-professional with a focus on English Language Learning. She retired from the Kent School District in 2005.
David served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army as an officer. He then took a job with Blue Cross in Portland. In the late 1970s, he helped launch Artquake in Portland, a festival celebrating local artists. In 1978, David joined PNNL working with systems management. In 1992, he left PNNL to work for Boeing and after several years transferred with Boeing and moved to the Seattle area, retiring in 2007. David and Ann returned to the Tri-Cities to retire and be near their grandkids. He enjoyed coaching his daughters in basketball and softball. He now helps at Tri-City Chaplaincy as a Hospice volunteer.
They are members of Columbia Community Church in Kennewick.
They have three children: Derek Brandes of Walla Walla; Kristine Brandes of Newcastle; and Kari Brandes Ciolli of Richland.
They have five grandchildren.
