Announcements

Weddings: Corso-Taylor

September 29, 2017 5:14 PM

Marie Corso and Matt Taylor of Kennewick were married on Aug. 26 at Shadow Lake Ranch in Prosser. Bob Garrett officiated.

She is the daughter of Linda Kelly of Olympia. He is the son of Jean and Leon Taylor of Wapato.

Honor attendants were Melissa Ferreira, Christina Hill, Graywolf Herrera and Jerod Hill.

Other attendants were Shawnee Segerman, Erin Jensen, Kasey Megan, Stefanie Morrison, Brandi Burnam, Cheyne Olney, Devin Bouchey, Joe Branton, Jeff Hodge and Albert Bass.

Flower girl was Faith Kelly. Ring bearer was Chase Taylor.

They live in Kennewick.

