Anniversaries

Mary and Jeremiah “Jerry” McGuire
Mary and Jeremiah “Jerry” McGuire, of West Richland, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23.
They were married on Sept. 23, 1967, at the Navy Chapel on Charleston Naval Base in Charleston, S.C. They moved from Redmond to the Mid-Columbia in 1977.
Mary earned a master’s in education and was an elementary school teacher. She retired in 2008 from the Richland School District. She has been a volunteer for the Tri-City Cancer Center, children’s hospital, and Allied Art Association. In retirement she is involved with local art groups.
Jerry served in the Navy as a submariner from 1964-76. He has a master’s in nuclear engineering. He has worked for United Nuclear Corp., Stone & Webster Engineering and Bechtel Corporation as a nuclear engineer. He retired as a project manager at Bechtel Hanford Company in 2015.
He has worked as a court-appointed special advocate, serves on the board of directors for The Arc of Tri-Cities and the Tri-Cities Residential Services, and is a member of Richland Rotary.
They are members of Christ the King Church in Richland.
They have three children, Michael McGuire of Richland; John McGuire of Auburn, Ala.; and Jeremiah McGuire of Richland. They have eight grandchildren.
Those submitting photos to the Herald for publication are representing that they are the photographer or have the photographer’s permission to submit the photo. Also, by submitting the photo for publication, they are granting permission to the Herald to reprint the photo in any format. Please note that announcements run on a first-come, first-served and space available basis.
Comments