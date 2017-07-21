Mid-Columbia Anniversaries & Weddings

Weddings
Moorer-Blackburn
Kimberly Moorer of Kennewick and Shawn Blackburn of Newman Lake were married on June 12 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Breon Jenay officiated. The date was chosen in honor of the 50th anniversary of Loving Day, the celebration of legalized interracial marriage.
She is the daughter of Melanie and Norman Moorer of Kennewick. He is the son of Marilyn Boehm of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Ben Blackburn of Las Vegas.
Honor attendants were Angela Moorer, Jazmyne Perry and Radek Gontarek. They live in Newman Lake.
Anniversaries
Freida and James Deines
Freida and James Deines, of Kennewick, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 9 with a family dinner at Old Country Buffet in Kennewick.
Freida moved from Colorado to the Columbia Basin in 1947. James moved to this area from Wyoming in the early 1940’s. They were married on July 6, 1947, in Benton City.
Freida is a homemaker and was a member of the Kennewick Firefighters’ Ladies Auxiliary for 27 years.
James was hired as one of the first paid firefighters in 1951. He retired from the city of Kennewick as fire chief in 1977. He then went to work for Benton County as fire inspector until retiring a few years later.
They are members of First Lutheran Church in Kennewick.
They have three children, Michael Deines, Deborah Dee Coats, and Laura Lee Arel, all of Kennewick. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
