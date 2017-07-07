Anniversaries: Glenda and Benny Wyrick

Glenda and Benny Wyrick
Glenda and Benny Wyrick of Pasco celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 20 with family and friends at an afternoon reception.
They were married on May 25, 1957, at Westside United Protestant Church in Richland.
Glenda was a homemaker for several years before going to work as a librarian at the Hanford Technical Library. She retired from Battelle in 2000.
Benny worked on the Hanford site for 31 years before retiring in 1995 from Westinghouse.
They were very involved in baseball for many years. Benny played for the Richland Merchants. He then coached Pony and Colt leagues and American Legion baseball. Glenda was the official scorekeeper, never missing a game.
They enjoy spending time with family, camping, fishing, boating and road trips.
They have four daughters: Merrie Schilperoort of Pasco; Kami Covert of West Richland; Sally Van Lear of Richland and Lisa Van Lear of Pasco.
They have 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
