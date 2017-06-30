Anniversaries: Cleo and Wayne Scharf

Cleo and Wayne Scharf, of Kennewick, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in October with a trip to Breda, The Netherlands.
They were married on June 23, 1967, in Bismarck, N.D. They moved from North Dakota to the Mid-Columbia in 1982.
Cleo was a general manager for Avon and a counselor at Weight Watchers in the ’80s. She continued her education and did a work study at the Juvenile Justice Center. She went to work for the Juvenile Justice Center for 20 years, and then worked for SARC for two years before retiring in 2007.
She enjoys gardening and reading.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army, and then went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad in Minot, N.D., while earning his bachelor’s degree at Minot State University. He worked in management for the railroad in different states before coming to Pasco in 1982. He retired from the railroad in 2001 and then started Scharf’s Yard and Home Service.
He was volunteering at a respite care agency for seniors and then hired to work for them. He enjoys golf, poker and pool with his buddies.
Cleo and Wayne enjoy traveling with the Good Sam Tumbleweeds RV group where they have made lasting friendships.
They have three children: Stephen Scharf of Kennewick; Brian Scharf of Kennewick and Vanessa (Michael) Metcalf of Breda, The Netherlands.
They have two grandchildren.
