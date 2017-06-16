Awards & Honors

In Service
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Derik J. Hamilton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is the son of Jeff J. Hamitlon of West Richland and is a 2015 graduate of Hanford High School, Richland.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Brittani T. Stocke graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
She is the daughter of Kati Stocke of Walla Walla and graduated in 2014 from Mazama High School, Klamath Falls, Ore.
Senske makes Top 100 list in Lawn & Landscape
Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc. was named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine.
They ranked 69th on the magazine’s Top 100 list and is based on 2016 revenue from landscape profit centers.
The company has offices on North Quay Street in Kennewick and in Yakima.
