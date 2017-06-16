Anniversaries: Shirley and Dale Wyckoff

Shirley and Dale Wyckoff
Shirley and Dale Wyckoff of Kennewick celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 1 with a trip to Mexico and will take a cruise through the Panama Canal from San Diego to Galveston, Texas.
They were married on June 1, 1957, in Pasco.
Shirley and Dale grew up in Kennewick and graduated from Kennewick High School.
Shirley is a homemaker.
Dale served four years in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Kennewick. He worked at Hanford as a power operator with General Electric and then computer operations at the Richland Federal Building with General Electric, Computer Services Corporation and Boeing Computer Operations. He retired from Boeing Computer Operations in 1994.
They have two children, Dale (Joyce) Wyckoff of Canyon, Calif.; and Debra (Jim) Parker of Tomball, Texas.
They have three grandchildren.
