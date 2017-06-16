Anniversaries: Phyllis and Gene Koschik

Phyllis and Gene Koschik
Phyllis and Gene Koschik of Kennewick will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11.
They were married on May 25, 1957 at Homestead Park Methodist Church in Munhall, Pa. They moved to the Mid-Columbia in 1971 from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Phyllis graduated from Robert Morris College in 1955 and worked as a secretary in the Foreign Marketing Department for the Gulf Oil Corporation in Pittsburgh. After moving to Kennewick, she went to work for the assistant superintendent in the curriculum department at the Kennewick School District. She retired in 1996 from the Kennewick School District.
She served as president of United Methodist Woman 1977-78 and from 2014-16 and for many years coordinated the Holly Daze Bazaar and the Lenten devotional booklets at Kennewick First United Methodist Church.
Gene received a football scholarship from the University of Toledo in Ohio but returned to Pittsburgh after an injury. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954 and received his master’s degree in marketing in 1960.
He served in the Army in Keflavik, Iceland, from 1955-56. He went to work for Westinghouse Test Reactor in Madison, Pa., and transferred as a section manager to the Fast Flux Test Facility Procurement at Hanford in 1971.
He held numerous positions including FFTF construction planning before retiring. He retired in 1991 from Westinghouse Hanford.
He is a member of the Kennewick Kiwanis and Tri-City Cancer Center Men’s Club.
Both Gene and Phyllis are still active in leadership roles in the Kennewick First United Methodist Church, Canyon Lakes Retirement Village, volunteer many hours in the community and enjoy traveling.
They have two sons, Jim Koschik of Seattle; and Ken (Eva) Koschik of Kennewick.
They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
