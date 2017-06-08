Anniversaries: Gervadine and Marion Hughes

Gervadine and Marion Hughes
Gervadine and Marion Hughes of Pasco celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 4.
They were married in 1950 in Portales, N.M. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for 48 years.
Gervadine was a physical education teacher at Columbia High School and Richland High School. She retired in 1989 from Richland High School.
She is a member of the Clover Island Yacht Club in Kennewick, the International Order of the Blue Gavel Auxiliary, Past Presidents 2000, District 1, Alaska and Washington state.
Marion was a vice principal at Carmichael Junior High and Middle School in Richland. He retired in 1990 from the Richland School District.
He is a member of the Benton Franklin School Retirees’ Association; International President 2002, International Order of the Blue Gavel President 1996, District 1, Alaska and Washington state, International Order of the Blue Gavel; and president 1981 and 1982 of the Clover Island Yacht Club in Kennewick.
They are active volunteers and members of the River Methodist Church in Pasco.
They have five children, Marion D. Hughes of Sequim; Monte Hughes of Pasco; Michael Hughes of Pasco; Edwin Hughes of Pasco; and Dana Poppe of Bellevue.
They have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
