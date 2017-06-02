Anniversaries: Florence and Keith Collins

Florence and Keith Collins of Kennewick celebrated their 70th anniversary on May 17.
They were married on May 17, 1947, in Phillipsburg, Kan., and moved to Hermiston, Ore., in 1960. They moved to Kennewick in 2016.
Florence raised their girls and took care of the home. She was the Avon lady in Washtucna for a couple years. She volunteered for the Hermiston Elementary School in the SMART reading program and worked in the Hermiston Methodist Church coordinating assistance for bereaved families.
Keith worked in construction for many years before joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1962. He worked on several dams, Rocky Reach, Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental and others.
He retired in 1980 from the U.S. Corp. of Engineers. He is a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Florence and Keith are members of the Hermiston Methodist Church.
They have two children, Cynthia (Wayne) Johnstone of Washtucna and Tanya (Larry) McNeil of Inglis, Fla.
They have five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Comments