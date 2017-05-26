Anniversaries: Julia and Eutimeo Sanchez Jr.

Julia and Eutimeo Sanchez Jr.
Julia and Eutimeo Sanchez Jr., of Kennewick, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3 with a family barbeque.
They were married on June 3, 1967, at Our Lady of Peace Church in Greeley, Colo. They moved from Colorado to the Mid-Columbia in 1986.
Julia worked 20 years doing janitorial work for Varsity Contractors. She volunteered for the Kennewick School District and was a substitute teacher before becoming a para-educator for 13 years in the Life Skills class for special needs children. She retired in 2012 from the Kennewick School District.
Eutimeo worked as a concrete finisher for 45 years before retiring in 2016 from Transtate Asphalt.
They are members of Catholic Parish of the Holy Spirit in Kennewick.
They have three children, Ralph Sanchez of Kennewick; Frank (Jennifer) Sanchez of West Richland and Torivio Sanchez of Kennewick.
They have four grandchildren.
