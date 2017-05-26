Awards & Achievements

▪ Lauren N. Carlson, a 2007 graduate of Hanford High School, graduated from the University of Louisville Dental School on May 13. She received the Omicron Delta Kappa Award for the Outstanding Graduate in the Class of 2017. Lauren was also inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Honor Dental Society. In July, she will begin a two-year pediatric residency at Indiana University.
Her parents are Jim and Lee Ann Carlson of Richland.
▪ Sunnyside resident Danika DeGroot graduated from Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, Calif., with a bachelor’s in nursing on Sat., May 6, 2017.
▪ Jared Bolt, of Kennewick, accounting major at Harding University, Searcy, Ark., was included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2017 semester.
▪ Clayten Ayres from Kennewick graduated from Georgia College, Milledgeville, Ga., with an accounting degree.
▪ The following students are graduates of Whitman College, Walla Walla.
Pasco — Megan Rocha, Pasco High School, Chemistry
Walla Walla — Calvin Brigham, Wallla Walla High School, Music (Composition); Anna Maberry, Walla Walla High School, Music (Performance); Alan Mendoza Ayala, Walla Walla High School, Philosophy; Hannah Novak, Walla Walla High School, Art; Grecia Rojas, Walla Walla High School, Art; Groover Snell, Walla Walla High School, Biology and History; Connor Stone, Walla Walla High School, Economics.
▪ The following students made the Seattle Pacific University 2017 Winter Quarter Dean’s List. Students on the Dean's List have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.50 or higher grade point average.
Richland — Nicole K. Bachaud, Stephanie A Butcher, Olivia L. Coppock, Paige E. Foelber, Ian A. Gephart, Ellie T. Hoffner, Nathan J. Streufert.
Kennewick — Kyra T. Brannan, Luke D. Harrison, Samantha K. Irwin, Katie A. Wyatt.
West Richland — Sierra A. Maple
▪ Grantham University’s graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs are:
Hermiston — Christine Wilson, AA business administration.
Kennewick — Bruce Ecclestone, AS business administration; Eric Edwards, AS business administration, BS business administration; Eric Edwards, MBA project management; Richard Finney, AS electronic engineering, BS electronic engineering tech; Stephen Hurst, BA criminal justice; Zachery Vetsch, AA business management.
Pasco — Emiliano Santiago-Rojas, BS electronic engineering tech; Zachary Schrader, BS business administration.
Richland — Michael Lehrschall, BS information systems
West Richland — Michael Nix, AS electronic and computer engr.
▪ The following students were named on the Eastern Oregon University dean's list for the winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
Benton City — Glen Manley, Bailey Schroeder.
Hermiston — Samantha Baumgartner, Matthew Booher, Jessica Dixon, Ashlynn Holwegner, Martee Kelly, Hannah Mabbott, Makayla Mangione, Meghan McDonough, Annika Miller, Kimberly Nevil, Lily Ringe, Natalie Scotto, Brittany Smith, Debra Smith, Truc Truong, Kalee Walchli.
Kennewick — Brenden Kelly, Alonso Mendoza Medina, Amanda Miller, Jazmin Watson.
Pasco — Adelina Guzman, Elisa Guzman.
Prosser — Heath Anderson, Makensie Forsyth.
West Richland — David Manson.
▪ The following students are graduating from Oregon State University in June.
Kennewick - Julie A. Campbell, Aaron J. Gunzner, Joseph J. Jansen, Keelie L. Kirby, Alexa L. McDaniel, and LeeAnn McDonald.
Pasco - Andrew J. Fangman.
Richland - Jason R. Anderson, Scottie M. Duclos, Morgan C. Howard, and Aaron T. White.
West Richland - Lamar F. Bowser and Eric J. Marshall.
