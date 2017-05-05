Anniversaries

Olivia Samayoa Brabatti and Esteban Lopez-Porras
Olivia Samayoa Brabatti and Esteban Lopez-Porras, of Pasco, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on April 29 at Vespers at Riverview Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pasco.
They were married on April 24, 1943, in Antigua, Guatemala. They moved to the Mid-Columbia from Roswell, N.M., in 2012.
Olivia was a teacher, secretary of a Christian Radio station and radio speaker. She volunteered with feeding the homeless children and orphans every day at church with the help of CARE I Honduras and playing the piano at church.
Esteban was a military sub lieutenant in Guatemala’s Army, a minister of SDA churches for 52 years, Guatemala’s Ambassador in Panama, founder of the first SDA radio station in Guatemala, Union Radio.
He was an electronic technician, principal of a military college in Antigua Guatemala and teacher of elementary and high school in Guatemala. He retired from the Seventh Day Adventist Interamerica Division.
They have four children, Betty Cummings, of Pasco; Omar Lopez-Samayoa, of Pasco; Elden I. Lopez Samayoa, of Guatemala and Emma Lutz of Pasco.
They have 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
