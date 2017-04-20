Announcements

April 20, 2017 2:24 PM

In Service announcements for April 23

▪ Air Force Airman Jonathan D. Tomer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Tomer earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Martha A. Becker of Lynnwood and Joseph A. Tomer of Pasco.

The airman graduated in 2016 from Mariner High School in Everett.

▪ Air Force Airman Victor M. Ramirez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Ramirez is the son of Carlos and Erica Ramirez of Pasco.

He is a 2017 graduate of Pasco High School.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe 1:42

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
Rainbow trout delivered for Kids! Fishing Day in Columbia Park 0:57

Rainbow trout delivered for Kids! Fishing Day in Columbia Park
Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos