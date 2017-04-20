In Service announcements for April 23

▪ Air Force Airman Jonathan D. Tomer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Tomer earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Martha A. Becker of Lynnwood and Joseph A. Tomer of Pasco.
The airman graduated in 2016 from Mariner High School in Everett.
▪ Air Force Airman Victor M. Ramirez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Ramirez is the son of Carlos and Erica Ramirez of Pasco.
He is a 2017 graduate of Pasco High School.
Comments