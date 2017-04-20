Hanford graduate receives Navy awards

Lt. Joshua D. Raymond, a 2002 graduate of Hanford High School, recently received two awards from the Navy.
He is a naval flight officer who served two combat deployments flying in F-18s over Afghanistan and Iraq, and is now a flight instructor at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.
His first award this year was as Instructor of the Year, and his second award, which he received March 14, was the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service as officer-in-charge of a training squadron while on detachment.
Comments