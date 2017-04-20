Announcements

April 20, 2017 2:22 PM

Hanford graduate receives Navy awards

Tri-City Herald

Lt. Joshua D. Raymond, a 2002 graduate of Hanford High School, recently received two awards from the Navy.

He is a naval flight officer who served two combat deployments flying in F-18s over Afghanistan and Iraq, and is now a flight instructor at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.

His first award this year was as Instructor of the Year, and his second award, which he received March 14, was the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service as officer-in-charge of a training squadron while on detachment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe 1:42

Convenience store robber holds gun to customer's face after employee can't open safe
Rainbow trout delivered for Kids! Fishing Day in Columbia Park 0:57

Rainbow trout delivered for Kids! Fishing Day in Columbia Park
Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos