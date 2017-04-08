In Service briefs for April 9

▪ Army Pvt. Jacob Jensen has deployed overseas in support of Atlantic Resolve.
Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.
Jensen is the son of Roger and Tarry Jensen of Moses Lake.
He is a 2011 graduate of Ephrata High School, Ephrata. He earned an associate degree in 2013 from WyoTech, Laramie, Wyo.
▪ Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor N. Francis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Francis is the daughter of Karen and Richard Francis of Moses Lake.
She graduated in 2012 from Moses Lake High School and earned an associate degree in 2012 from Big Bend Community College, Moses Lake.
▪ Air Force Airman Bree Ann S. Gegg graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Gegg is the daughter of Charity and Shawn Gegg of Kennewick.
The airman graduated in 2015 from Southridge High School, Kennewick.
▪ Air Force Airman Isabelle M. Dillow graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Dillow is the daughter of Rachelle J. Riley of College Place and Leif L. Dillow of Milton-Freewater, and stepdaughter of Carissa L. Dillow.
She graduated in 2016 from Weston McEwen High School, Athena, Ore.
▪ Air Force Airman Sheridan L. Stone graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Stone is the daughter of Darby Simpson-Lucas of Carlsbad, N.M., and stepdaughter of Gregg Lucas.
She graduated in 2016 from Echo High School, Echo, Ore.
