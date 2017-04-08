Anniversaries: Kathleen and John Van Keuren

Kathleen and John Van Keuren
Kathleen and John Van Keuren of Richland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 1.
They were married April 1, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marion, Ohio. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia since 1979.
Kathie received a BFA degree from Ohio State University. She graduated from Columbia Basin College with a PN degree. She worked as an LPN at a nursing home, did private duty nursing, and for the well born nursery at Kadlec Hospital in Richland. She performed blood draws and autologous blood draws for Kadlec Hospital and the American Red Cross. Kathie retired in 1980 from the American Red Cross.
Her volunteer history includes, Catholic Family and Child Services and Christ the King Church. She is a member of the Sun Willows Golf Course women’s golf league and Newcomers.
John received a BS in physics from the University of Dayton, a MS and a Ph.D in nuclear engineering from Ohio State University. When the family moved to Richland, John started work for Hanford in 1979 working at Westinghouse on the Fast Flux Test Facility (FFTF). Following the FFTF shutdown, John worked for Fluor on the Hanford cleanup mission. He retired in 2009 from Fluor.
He is an avid bridge player directing and managing Hanford Duplicate Bridge Club and enjoys playing golf.
They are members of Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland.
They have one daughter, Anne Kirk of Kenmore.
They have two grandchildren.
