In Service: Kennewick native serves aboard a ship with tie to WWII

This year, as Americans reflect on the 75th anniversary of World War II, some Navy sailors have a special bond with the occasion.
Kennewick native and Chiawana High School graduate, Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Mallonee, serves aboard a ship named after a historic figure from that war, USS Winston S. Churchill.
Mallonee works as a gas turbine systems electrician, which is responsible for conducting maintenance on the gas turbine engines aboard the ship, currently based in Norfolk, Va. It was commissioned in 2001 and named after Winston S. Churchill, the prime minister of Britain during World War II.
Comments