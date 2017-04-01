Anniversaries: Beverly and Dexter Lien

Beverly and Dexter Lien
Beverly and Dexter Lien of Kennewick will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 3.
They were married on April 3, 1947, at the Unitarian Church in Portland. They moved from Seattle to the Columbia Basin in 1964.
Beverly is a homemaker.
Dexter retired in 1989 as manager of the civil/structural department at Kaiser Engineers.
They have four children: Debbie and Jeff Gieszler of Kennewick; Madeline and John Wall of Sammamish; Brenda and Jeff Lien of West Richland; and Allison and Greg Edwards of Kennewick.
They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
